Barclays PLC Sells 5,558 Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Barclays PLC cut its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,460 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,558 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.10% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 346.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,307 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 226.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,335 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 9,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on PRTK shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTK opened at $7.02 on Monday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $8.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.62.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $16.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.58 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

