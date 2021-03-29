Barclays PLC Lowers Stake in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,023 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.13% of Tilly’s worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TLYS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 22.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,527,000 after acquiring an additional 415,170 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,112,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,080,000 after purchasing an additional 144,424 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 868,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 41,568 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Tilly’s by 189.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 231,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 151,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Tilly’s by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 25,256 shares in the last quarter. 61.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Shares of Tilly’s stock opened at $11.39 on Monday. Tilly’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $13.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.20 and its 200 day moving average is $8.78. The company has a market cap of $339.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.62 and a beta of 1.94.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jonathon David Kosoff sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $155,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Tricia D. Smith sold 75,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $900,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,644 shares of company stock worth $1,638,957 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Thursday, March 11th. B. Riley increased their target price on Tilly’s from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Tilly’s Profile

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, ear buds, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.