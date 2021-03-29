First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,608 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.16% of First Bank worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First Bank by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 952,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,932,000 after purchasing an additional 82,623 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of First Bank by 346.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 34,622 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of First Bank by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of First Bank by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of First Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

FRBA stock opened at $11.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. First Bank has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $13.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.22. The company has a market capitalization of $224.56 million, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.91.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. First Bank had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $21.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Bank will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. First Bank’s payout ratio is 16.22%.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

