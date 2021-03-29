Barclays PLC Sells 1,554 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in SI-BONE were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SI-BONE in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 263.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in SI-BONE during the third quarter worth $171,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in SI-BONE during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in SI-BONE in the third quarter valued at $237,000. 65.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SIBN shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on SI-BONE from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

Shares of SIBN stock opened at $30.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 1.41. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $35.68. The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 12.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.86.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 45.03% and a negative net margin of 61.67%. The firm had revenue of $22.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.05 million. Analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total value of $1,153,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Laura Francis sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $612,055.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,583,683.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,071,294 shares of company stock worth $32,690,397 over the last three months. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

