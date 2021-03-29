Barclays PLC Sells 917 Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Barclays PLC cut its position in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Replimune Group were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Replimune Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Replimune Group in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Replimune Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Replimune Group during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. 55.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REPL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Replimune Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Replimune Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.78.

Replimune Group stock opened at $33.16 on Monday. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $54.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 19.47 and a current ratio of 19.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.73 and a beta of 2.63.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 5,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $236,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pamela Esposito sold 5,727 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $243,225.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,323,865.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 265,490 shares of company stock valued at $11,176,931. Corporate insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.