Short Interest in Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Rises By 537.5%

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, an increase of 537.5% from the February 28th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CHKR opened at $0.34 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.25. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. The company has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.

