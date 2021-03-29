SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCSG) Short Interest Update

SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCSG) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS SCSG opened at $9.50 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.84. SouthCrest Financial Group has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $9.90.

SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Sell-side analysts predict that SouthCrest Financial Group will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from SouthCrest Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd.

About SouthCrest Financial Group

SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SouthCrest Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides personal loans for cars, boats, recreational vehicles, and other purchases; home equity lines of credit; loans on investment properties; owner occupied real estate, acquisition construction and development, professional practice acquisition, equipment and inventory, construction to permanent, and investment real estate loans; and working capital and lines of credit.

