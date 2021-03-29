The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,300 shares, a growth of 513.9% from the February 28th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 456,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The Hong Kong and China Gas stock. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS HOKCY opened at $1.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.47. The Hong Kong and China Gas has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $1.86.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.024 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Profile

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass, and industrial and agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities.

