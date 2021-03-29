Citigroup Inc. Has $342,000 Stock Position in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,634 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Raven Industries were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Raven Industries by 183.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,235,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,872,000 after purchasing an additional 799,382 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Raven Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,089,000. Capco Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 626,657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,736,000 after buying an additional 102,883 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 306,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after acquiring an additional 95,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 611,426 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,232,000 after acquiring an additional 77,108 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RAVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Raven Industries in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Raven Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

Shares of NASDAQ RAVN opened at $34.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.14. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $45.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.48.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.14). Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 9.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Raven Industries

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace/defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable farmers to enhance farm yields.

