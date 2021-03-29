Citigroup Inc. Grows Position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) by 175.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,654 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Yext were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of YEXT. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Yext by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Yext by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Yext by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 211,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Yext by 3.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yext during the fourth quarter valued at about $507,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yext alerts:

Shares of YEXT opened at $14.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 1.68. Yext, Inc. has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $20.90.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $92.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.10 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yext, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Walrath sold 278,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $5,064,096.00. Also, COO Brian Distelburger sold 79,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $1,582,349.03. Insiders sold 827,839 shares of company stock worth $14,590,570 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on YEXT shares. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.95.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.