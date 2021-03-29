Citigroup Inc. Acquires 11,209 Shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 157.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,209 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PRA. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ProAssurance in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of ProAssurance by 21.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance stock opened at $27.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.26. ProAssurance Co. has a 12-month low of $12.67 and a 12-month high of $29.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.93 and its 200 day moving average is $18.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.54 million. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 27.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.27) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ProAssurance Co. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is currently -24.69%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of ProAssurance from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ProAssurance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate.

