City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Stock Position Lifted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 82.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,461 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in City were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Grace Capital increased its position in City by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 2,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in City in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in City during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of City in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $83.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.24 and its 200-day moving average is $68.58. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.67. City Holding has a 52-week low of $53.06 and a 52-week high of $88.49.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.00 million. City had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 33.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that City Holding will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $224,102.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,681,027.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total value of $77,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,107 shares of company stock worth $387,716. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. City presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.33.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

