Barclays PLC Lowers Holdings in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Haynes International were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Haynes International by 2.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 213.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 11,601 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Haynes International by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 203,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 25,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Haynes International by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,966,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,885,000 after buying an additional 78,508 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAYN opened at $29.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.46 and its 200-day moving average is $22.97. Haynes International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.29 and a 52-week high of $33.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 9.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.44 million, a P/E ratio of -55.11 and a beta of 1.56.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.12). Haynes International had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $72.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.75 million. Equities analysts expect that Haynes International, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -166.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HAYN. TheStreet raised shares of Haynes International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

