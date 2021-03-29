Citigroup Inc. Acquires 14,091 Shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 182.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,091 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Laureate Education by 247.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 13.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Laureate Education by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Laureate Education stock opened at $13.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.99. Laureate Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $15.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.93.

Laureate Education Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

