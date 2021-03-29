Citigroup Inc. Raises Position in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) by 103.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Scholar Rock were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRRK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 177.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the first quarter worth $108,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the third quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Scholar Rock during the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SRRK opened at $50.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 0.35. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $70.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.35.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 million. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 80.16% and a negative net margin of 365.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SRRK. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $54.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Scholar Rock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Scholar Rock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Scholar Rock from $47.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

In other Scholar Rock news, Director Michael Gilman sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $117,368.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,155 shares in the company, valued at $2,742,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gregory John Carven sold 36,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $2,184,743.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,186.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,079 shares of company stock worth $2,509,581. 24.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1.

