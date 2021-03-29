Rhumbline Advisers Raises Holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Vericel were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vericel by 302.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP bought a new position in Vericel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vericel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL opened at $51.64 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.79 and a 200-day moving average of $31.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,164,000.00 and a beta of 3.11. Vericel Co. has a 12 month low of $7.81 and a 12 month high of $60.00.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Vericel had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $45.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.05 million.

VCEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens assumed coverage on Vericel in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on Vericel from $27.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vericel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Vericel from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Vericel has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.63.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

