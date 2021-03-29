Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) EVP Sells $501,914.78 in Stock

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) EVP John D. Torres sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.93, for a total transaction of $501,914.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,555 shares in the company, valued at $2,303,746.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $320.84 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 0.81. Lennox International Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.41 and a 12-month high of $321.70.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.26. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 176.45% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in Lennox International by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in Lennox International in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lennox International by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lennox International from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays cut Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Lennox International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.07.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.