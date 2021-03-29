Insider Buying: Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) Director Buys $686,749.59 in Stock

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) Director Monde Nkosi bought 125,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.49 per share, for a total transaction of $686,749.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock opened at $5.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.17. The stock has a market cap of $319.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.21. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $6.62.
Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 59.26% and a negative return on equity of 40.77%. The company had revenue of $32.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.32 million. Research analysts forecast that Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 9,523 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 461,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $2,196,000. Kabouter Management LLC bought a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,746,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC grew its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 147.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 197,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 118,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.76% of the company’s stock.
Net 1 UEPS Technologies Company Profile
Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies.
