Insider Buying: Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) Director Buys $686,749.59 in Stock

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) Director Monde Nkosi bought 125,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.49 per share, for a total transaction of $686,749.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock opened at $5.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.17. The stock has a market cap of $319.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.21. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $6.62.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 59.26% and a negative return on equity of 40.77%. The company had revenue of $32.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.32 million. Research analysts forecast that Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Net 1 UEPS Technologies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 9,523 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 461,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $2,196,000. Kabouter Management LLC bought a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,746,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC grew its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 147.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 197,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 118,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Company Profile

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies.

