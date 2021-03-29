Insider Selling: SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) VP Sells 3,742 Shares of Stock

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total value of $1,029,349.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,833,453.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $275.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.80 and a 1 year high of $377.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $329.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $235.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,225.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

