Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 41,182 Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,906 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,182 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Celestica were worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CLS. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 196,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Celestica by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 134,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 70,784 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Celestica by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 44,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. 57.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLS opened at $8.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.67. Celestica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $9.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.81.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Celestica had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Celestica from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.71.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, engineering, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

