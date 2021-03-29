OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,053 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,021 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.16% of OceanFirst Financial worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 60,665 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,762 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,110 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,609 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 46,887 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,346,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 70,640 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

OCFC opened at $24.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.35 and its 200-day moving average is $18.17. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $25.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.98.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $93.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.22 million. Equities analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.85%.

In related news, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 23,000 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $460,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michele B. Estep sold 1,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $29,835.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,637 shares of company stock valued at $636,721 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. OceanFirst Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.43.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

