Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.82 Million Holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 130,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,135 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Zuora were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Zuora by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 373,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after buying an additional 164,600 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,022,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,643 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 439,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after purchasing an additional 174,100 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 243,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 9,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,909,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,600,000 after purchasing an additional 333,264 shares during the period. 51.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ZUO opened at $14.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -20.96 and a beta of 2.20. Zuora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.19 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.73.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.05 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.35% and a negative net margin of 27.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 16,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $245,352.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,151.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 4,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $60,273.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,168 shares of company stock valued at $1,192,766. Insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZUO. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zuora presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.42.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

