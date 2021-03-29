Rhumbline Advisers Buys 12,698 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 126,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,698 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Everi were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EVRI. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everi by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 46,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Everi by 1.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,357 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC grew its position in Everi by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 21,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everi during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EVRI. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Everi from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Everi from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Everi from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.44.

In other news, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 4,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $78,352.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,598 shares in the company, valued at $309,648.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael D. Rumbolz sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total transaction of $630,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,830.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,834 shares of company stock valued at $974,702. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EVRI opened at $14.46 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.95. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $15.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 3.08.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Everi had a negative net margin of 21.25% and a negative return on equity of 474.12%. Equities analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

