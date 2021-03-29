Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Position in Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 701,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,372 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 8.33% of Data I/O worth $2,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Data I/O in the 4th quarter worth $968,000. 38.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Data I/O alerts:

Shares of Data I/O stock opened at $5.33 on Monday. Data I/O Co. has a twelve month low of $2.69 and a twelve month high of $6.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.37. The firm has a market cap of $44.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.30.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Data I/O had a negative net margin of 13.24% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 million for the quarter.

Data I/O Profile

Data I/O Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Data I/O Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data I/O and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.