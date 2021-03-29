Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.86 Million Stock Holdings in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 49.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Tactile Systems Technology were worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TCMD. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 238,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 174,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,844,000 after buying an additional 87,504 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,506,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,314,000 after acquiring an additional 535,094 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TCMD. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Shares of TCMD stock opened at $51.07 on Monday. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.31 and a 52 week high of $64.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.85. The company has a market capitalization of $996.27 million, a P/E ratio of -113.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.69.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.39. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.37%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

