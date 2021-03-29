Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 277,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Capstone Turbine were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in Capstone Turbine by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 143,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capstone Turbine during the third quarter valued at $282,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Capstone Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Capstone Turbine in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Capstone Turbine during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. 11.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPST stock opened at $7.82 on Monday. Capstone Turbine Co. has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $15.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The stock has a market cap of $100.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.93.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Capstone Turbine had a negative net margin of 30.83% and a negative return on equity of 149.82%. The firm had revenue of $20.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capstone Turbine Co. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CPST. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Capstone Turbine from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Capstone Turbine in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capstone Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

In related news, CFO Frederick S. Hencken III sold 2,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $27,462.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,694.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Capstone Turbine

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

