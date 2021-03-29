Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stock Position in Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.87% of Power REIT worth $3,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Power REIT by 173.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Power REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $964,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Power REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $2,233,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Power REIT by 459.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 111,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 91,875 shares during the period. 17.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Virgil E. Wenger bought 3,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.50 per share, for a total transaction of $89,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan Hollander acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.50 per share, for a total transaction of $37,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at $47,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Power REIT stock opened at $46.08 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.52. Power REIT has a 52-week low of $9.26 and a 52-week high of $51.95. The company has a quick ratio of 10.24, a current ratio of 10.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Power REIT

Power REIT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation. Power REIT is actively seeking to expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture.

