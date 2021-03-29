Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $3.46 Million Holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 87.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,099 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 41,955 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $3,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 29.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,731 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 7,249 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 16,941 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Nine Ten Capital Management LLC increased its position in Agilysys by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,348,312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,575,000 after buying an additional 528,006 shares in the last quarter. 98.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AGYS shares. Craig Hallum cut Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $45.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

Shares of Agilysys stock opened at $48.34 on Monday. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.88 and a 52 week high of $64.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.23. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -43.16 and a beta of 1.41.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.09 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Donald Anthony Demarinis sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $452,000.00. Also, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $150,700.00. Corporate insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

