Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $3.60 Million Stock Holdings in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 56.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,751 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in GrowGeneration were worth $3,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in GrowGeneration by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in GrowGeneration by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 10,932 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in GrowGeneration in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in GrowGeneration by 1,369.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after buying an additional 234,045 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 33,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 5,616 shares during the period. 51.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GRWG shares. Roth Capital cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

Shares of GRWG stock opened at $44.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.47. GrowGeneration Corp. has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $67.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 880.18 and a beta of 3.09.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 2.14%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

