Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Stock Position Trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,288 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.08% of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. worth $3,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 93,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 28,277 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 161.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,365,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,484 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 140.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 740,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 432,812 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the third quarter valued at about $2,870,000. Institutional investors own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. stock opened at $9.55 on Monday. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $10.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.37 and its 200-day moving average is $7.83.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Analysts expect that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on TV shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone services, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

