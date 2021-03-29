Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,230 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.06% of Santander Consumer USA worth $3,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 18,610 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 28.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 113,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 24,711 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the third quarter worth about $3,198,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 17,398 shares during the period.

SC stock opened at $27.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 59.10, a quick ratio of 59.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.43. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.15.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.57. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th.

In other news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 15,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $393,993.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,504.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

SC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Santander Consumer USA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.78.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

