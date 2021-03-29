Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 32,888 Shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,168,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 32,888 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Agenus were worth $3,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGEN. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Agenus by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 38,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Agenus by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Agenus by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 16,241 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Agenus by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 391,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 245,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Agenus by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,517,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

AGEN has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Agenus in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agenus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ:AGEN opened at $2.85 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.85. The company has a market cap of $583.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.86. Agenus Inc. has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $5.95.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.23 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agenus Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers, manufactures, and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

