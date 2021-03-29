Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Position in Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,232 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF were worth $3,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 80,215 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 70.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,944 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares during the period. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,000.

Shares of SNSR stock opened at $33.25 on Monday. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.21 and a fifty-two week high of $35.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.72.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Global X Internet of Things ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.00.

