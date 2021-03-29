Stifel Nicolaus Trims Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Target Price to $28.00

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Skillz from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Skillz from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skillz presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Shares of NYSE:SKLZ opened at $18.60 on Thursday. Skillz has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $46.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.13.

In other news, VP Charlotte Edelman sold 30,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $708,135.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 130,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,839.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 274,825 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $6,414,415.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 634,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,813,477.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,424,095 shares of company stock valued at $243,298,377.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BBR Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 4th quarter valued at $14,732,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Skillz during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,417,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skillz in the fourth quarter valued at about $400,000. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Skillz in the fourth quarter worth about $308,992,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz during the fourth quarter worth about $7,141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

