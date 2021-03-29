Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) by 301.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 171,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,687 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Pactiv Evergreen were worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PTVE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the third quarter worth about $105,660,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the third quarter worth about $87,552,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the fourth quarter worth about $46,674,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the third quarter worth about $25,543,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the third quarter worth about $11,347,000. Institutional investors own 19.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTVE opened at $14.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.51. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $19.61.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Sunday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is 21.74%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PTVE shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Pactiv Evergreen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Pactiv Evergreen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pactiv Evergreen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.86.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

