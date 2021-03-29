Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,905 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.15% of Primoris Services worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRIM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 18.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 6.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Primoris Services by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 245,342 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their target price on Primoris Services from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

NASDAQ PRIM opened at $32.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Primoris Services Co. has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $41.76.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $897.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.93 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.91%.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

