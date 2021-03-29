Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 161,635 Shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 848,465 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 161,635 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in SandRidge Energy were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 5.4% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,067,845 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after acquiring an additional 157,302 shares in the last quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy in the third quarter valued at about $770,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in SandRidge Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SandRidge Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. 30.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SD opened at $4.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.26. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $5.78. The firm has a market cap of $144.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 3.55.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.32 million for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a negative net margin of 364.22% and a negative return on equity of 4.82%.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2020, it holds interest in approximately 380,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total proved developed reserves of 33.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

