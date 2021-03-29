Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.90.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

DEI stock opened at $32.98 on Monday. Douglas Emmett has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $34.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 34.90%. The firm had revenue of $215.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Douglas Emmett’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 88,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 10,895 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 330,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,630,000 after purchasing an additional 13,012 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 13.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 851,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,371,000 after purchasing an additional 98,019 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 52,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

