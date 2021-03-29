Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.06% of Open Lending worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LPRO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,715,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,990,000 after purchasing an additional 961,882 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Open Lending during the third quarter valued at about $33,511,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Open Lending during the third quarter worth about $24,850,000. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,513,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 255.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 522,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,317,000 after purchasing an additional 375,505 shares in the last quarter. 33.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LPRO has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Open Lending from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Open Lending in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Open Lending from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Open Lending from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.42.

Shares of LPRO stock opened at $36.95 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.06. Open Lending Co. has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 11.97 and a quick ratio of 11.97.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $39.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.19) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

