Comparing The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) & AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF)

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) and The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for AMERISAFE and The Hanover Insurance Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMERISAFE 0 1 1 0 2.50 The Hanover Insurance Group 0 2 2 0 2.50

AMERISAFE presently has a consensus price target of $72.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.70%. The Hanover Insurance Group has a consensus price target of $125.25, suggesting a potential downside of 4.47%. Given AMERISAFE’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AMERISAFE is more favorable than The Hanover Insurance Group.

Dividends

AMERISAFE pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. The Hanover Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. AMERISAFE pays out 25.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Hanover Insurance Group pays out 34.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. AMERISAFE has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and The Hanover Insurance Group has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years. The Hanover Insurance Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.5% of AMERISAFE shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.0% of The Hanover Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of AMERISAFE shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of The Hanover Insurance Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AMERISAFE and The Hanover Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMERISAFE 26.84% 20.22% 5.99% The Hanover Insurance Group 6.35% 10.90% 2.54%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AMERISAFE and The Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMERISAFE $370.37 million 3.39 $92.69 million $4.60 14.14 The Hanover Insurance Group $4.89 billion 0.98 $425.10 million $8.16 16.07

The Hanover Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than AMERISAFE. AMERISAFE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Hanover Insurance Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

AMERISAFE has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Hanover Insurance Group has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The Hanover Insurance Group beats AMERISAFE on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc., an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in DeRidder, Louisiana.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages. The Personal Lines segment provides personal automobile and homeowner's coverages, as well as other personal coverages, such as personal umbrella, inland marine, fire, personal watercraft, and other miscellaneous coverages. The Other segment offers investment management and advisory services to institutions, pension funds, and other organizations. The company markets its products and services through independent agents and brokers. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.