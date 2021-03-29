Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 4,138 Shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,789 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.51% of QCR worth $3,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in QCR by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 137,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 36,453 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of QCR by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of QCR by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of QCR by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 18,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in QCR by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QCR alerts:

NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $47.66 on Monday. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $49.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.26. The company has a market cap of $754.31 million, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.14.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. QCR had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $75.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.56%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QCRH. Raymond James increased their target price on QCR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits.

Recommended Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.