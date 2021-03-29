First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 95,598 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in First Mid Bancshares were worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 179.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Mid Bancshares stock opened at $44.74 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.59 and a 200 day moving average of $32.42. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $44.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $48.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.52 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

In other First Mid Bancshares news, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 30,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $1,107,252.00. Also, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $49,055.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 210,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,395,147.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,532 shares of company stock worth $2,020,389 in the last ninety days. 13.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

