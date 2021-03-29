Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 50,517 Shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 347,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,517 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.71% of CatchMark Timber Trust worth $3,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTT. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTT stock opened at $10.31 on Monday. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $11.43. The stock has a market cap of $502.77 million, a PE ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.53.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is -26.34%.

CTT has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a report on Sunday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

