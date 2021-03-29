James Todd Daniels Sells 30,000 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stock

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) CFO James Todd Daniels sold 30,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total value of $1,512,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,113.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of Aflac stock opened at $51.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $30.32 and a one year high of $52.78.
Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AFL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aflac from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Aflac in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.70.
Aflac Company Profile
Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.
