Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP, INC. was founded to build an industry-leading, high-growth, information-based services company by acquiring and growing businesses in advisory, data, business and media information services. ISG’s first acquisition – TPI, the world’s leading data and advisory firm in global sourcing – provides a solid platform upon which to build a prominent, high-growth information-based services company. Based in Stamford, Connecticut, ISG has a proven leadership team with global experience in information-based services and a track record of creating significant value for shareowners, clients and employees. ISG’s strategy is to acquire and grow dynamic, innovative businesses that provide must have information-based services to such sectors as consumer products, retailing, financial services, manufacturing, media, marketing, healthcare, legal, government, telecommunications and technology. “

Get Information Services Group alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Information Services Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.05.

Shares of III stock opened at $4.37 on Thursday. Information Services Group has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.51 million, a P/E ratio of 72.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.05.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of III. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Information Services Group by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,424,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after buying an additional 231,895 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Information Services Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,991,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,534,000 after buying an additional 122,151 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Information Services Group by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 92,994 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in shares of Information Services Group by 470.8% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 97,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 80,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Information Services Group by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 71,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.31% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

Featured Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Information Services Group (III)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.