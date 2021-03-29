Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Progenity, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in developing and commercializing molecular testing products, as well as innovating in the field of precision medicine. Progenity, Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PROG. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Progenity in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Progenity from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Progenity from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:PROG opened at $4.43 on Thursday. Progenity has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $15.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.11.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.71). Research analysts predict that Progenity will post -5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Progenity by 166.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 100,103 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Progenity in the 4th quarter valued at $2,196,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Progenity in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Progenity in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Progenity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.08% of the company’s stock.

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides complex molecular and specialized testing services to physicians, clinicians, and their patients in the United States. It offers testing services for common hereditary disorders, cystic fibrosis, spinal muscular atrophy, fragile X syndrome, and Jewish genetic diseases; pan-ethnic carrier screening services; non-invasive prenatal, miscarriage, and pharmacogenetic testing services; and ovarian assessment reports for women.

