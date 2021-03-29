Insider Selling: AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) VP Sells $4,306,080.00 in Stock

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total value of $4,306,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,560,407.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $1,413.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $757.18 and a one year high of $1,424.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,228.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,189.49.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $12.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Mirova acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,375.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,357.92.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

