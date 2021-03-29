Barclays Reiterates “€131.00” Price Target for Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH)

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) has been given a €131.00 ($154.12) price objective by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.54% from the stock’s current price.

WCH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €123.00 ($144.71) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Baader Bank set a €137.00 ($161.18) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €118.00 ($138.82) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wacker Chemie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €122.91 ($144.60).

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Shares of WCH stock opened at €116.40 ($136.94) on Monday. Wacker Chemie has a 1 year low of €37.86 ($44.54) and a 1 year high of €131.55 ($154.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.08, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €113.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €103.56. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion and a PE ratio of 30.56.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.