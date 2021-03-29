The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEIGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEIGF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a drop of 51.8% from the February 28th total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 101.5 days.

WEIGF opened at $25.00 on Monday. The Weir Group has a 12 month low of $8.12 and a 12 month high of $28.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.51.

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly-engineered equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

