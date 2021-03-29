Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of VIAAY opened at $11.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -162.26 and a beta of -0.06. Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.16.
Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
